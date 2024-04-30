‘Gujarati Ekta Mahotsav’ concludes: Miss & Mrs. Gujarati Telangana – 2024 crowned

The four-month-long extravaganza showcased a diverse range of activities, including sports, cultural performances, talent showcases, and beauty pageants.

30 April 2024

Hyderabad: The Gujarati community in Telangana wrapped up their grand cultural celebration, the “Gujarati Ekta Mahotsav,” with an official closing ceremony that drew over 2000 participants.

The highlight of the closing ceremony was the grand finale of the flagship event, ‘Miss & Mrs. Gujarati Telangana – 2024.’ A total of 44 women participated in the ramp walk contest, each vying for titles such as ‘Miss Gujarati Telangana-2024’, ‘Mrs. Gujarati Telangana-2024’ (Under 40), and ‘Mrs. Gujarati Telangana-2024’ (Over 40).

Vidhi Udeshi was crowned ‘Miss Gujarati Telangana-2024’, while Mansi Patel clinched the ‘Mrs. Gujarati Telangana – 2024 (Under 40) category title, and Bhumi Ketan Shah secured the title in the ‘Mrs. Gujarati Telangana – 2024’ (Above 40) category, a press release said.

Winners from different contests were featured at the grand finale.

These contests included cricket tournaments, women’s box cricket, badminton tournaments, table tennis tournaments, garba raas, kids fashion shows, voice of Gujarati competitions, and dance competitions.