Hyderabad: Two killed in road accident at Kushaiguda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:13 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident at Kushaiguda on Sunday morning.

The victims Kranthi (33)and Naresh (23) were going from Moula Ali towards Kushaiguda when they rammed into a road median. Both of them sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police suspect they were going at high speed and rammed the bike into the road median. The bodies were shifted to mortuary.

More details awaited.