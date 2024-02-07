| Hyderabad Police Nab Two People Involved In Bike And Phone Robberies

The arrested persons are Rehan Akhwan, a student from Moula Ali and Mirza Abbaz Ali Khan, an AC technician from Old Safilguda.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 February 2024, 06:36 PM

Hyderabad: The Hussainialam police nabbed two persons involved in robberies and recovered a bike, mobile phone and a knife, altogether worth Rs 30,000 on Wednesday.

According to the police, to earn easy money, the duo planned to rob people at knife point in secluded roads.

The duo recently robbed a farmer at Petlaburj Maternity Hospital. A case was booked and with the help of the CCTV footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings of the crime spot, the suspects were identified and nabbed.