Sembcorp Green Infra bags award

Hyderabad: Sembcorp Green Infra (SGIL), the renewable energy arm of Sembcorp Energy India, has been awarded the Indian Chamber of Commerce Social Impact Award for the year 2021 in the large enterprise category.

The award recognised Sembcorp’s efforts in creating a positive impact by empowering the rural population through its various programmes undertaken as part of the company’s CSR initiatives. The award was presented by Nicholas Low, Deputy High Commissioner, British High Commission in Kolkata, a press release said.

The award was given to the SGIL team for its work done under the project Krishi Mitra – agricultural sustainability and livelihood generation by providing access to various sustainable agriculture practices and livelihood enhancement services within the farming communities around its operation sites.

