Seminar on ‘Emerging Great Power Rivalry: Strategic Imperatives for India’ commences at CDM Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: The College of Defence Management (CDM) at Secunderabad has commenced its much-awaited National Seminar on ‘Emerging Great Power Rivalry: Strategic Imperatives for India.

Delivering the keynote address, General Anil Chauhan, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) alluded to the seismic changes in geopolitics leading to the relegation of globally critical issues like transnational terrorism and climate change because of national interest.

He stressed that in this era of contestation, the Indian concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ gains even more prominence. He also emphasised a whole national approach to build robust capabilities and engage ‘The Indian Way’ aiming at inclusive growth with our neighbourhood and the rest of the world.

The inaugural day consisted of two plenary sessions on “Historical and Doctrinal Perspectives” and “Overview and Dimensions of Emerging Great Power Rivalry”, which were chaired by Prof Madhav Das Nalapat and Prof Harsh V Pant respectively.

Prof Madhav Das Nalapat was the first speaker of the day who covered the ‘Rise and Fall of Great Powers’ giving the genesis and historical perspective.

The second session began with Prof Harsh V Pant giving an overview of the emerging rivalry in the current geopolitical situation and Dr. Swaran Singh, who elucidated on the ‘Power-Force Dynamics’ and associated politico-military dimensions in this rivalry.