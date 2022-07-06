Send pictures of people dumping garbage on roads, win Rs 500 in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: In a bid to ensure cleanliness of the town, civic authorities have come up with an innovative idea and launched a programme named “Photo Kottu Gift Pattu” (capture photo and win a gift). The authorities have promised to give Rs 500 reward to civilians, who would capture the photos of the people who dump garbage on roadsides and those dumping plastic on roads, open places and drainages.

Citizens are asked to send the photos on WhatsApp on 63099-99940. The officials would contact the citizens later and offer the reward amount. At the same time, municipality ground level staff would identify the people who had dumped garbage and single use plastic with the help of WhatsApp photos and impose a fine of above Rs 500.

Municipal officials, who were making serious efforts to achieve ‘Swatch Peddapalli’, have come up with the reward idea to educate the people to maintain their localities clean and against the usage of single use plastic.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Municipal Commissioner Ch Thirupathi said that in order to educate the people about maintaining their localities clean, they have come up with a reward idea. At the same time, people would be careful about dumping garbage on roads and drainages if the fine was imposed.

Though a majority of the people were well aware about health problems to be developed with the dumping of garbage on roads and drainages, they do it repeatedly due to negligence, he said and advised the people to change their attitude.

Seeking cooperation from the common public and business community, he made it clear that legal action would be taken against both sellers and users of single use plastic.