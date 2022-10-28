Senior citizen undergoes procedure for triple vessel disease at Amor Hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: Doctors at Amor Hospitals, Kukatpally on Friday said they successfully performed complex surgical procedure to save the life of a 62-year-old senior citizen who was suffering from triple vessel disease, a heart ailment in which all three blood vessels supplying blood to the heart get blocked. The patient’s condition was further complicated after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The doctors while stabilizing the patient’s heart condition, strived to cure Covid-19 symptoms, before moving in to operate. Cardiologist, Amor Hospitals, Dr Imran Ul Haq said, “we employed Intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) approach, a novel technique based on an established treatment strategy for renal calculi. Through IVL, multiple lithotripsy emitters mounted on a traditional catheter platform deliver localized pulsatile sonic pressure waves to circumferentially modify vascular calcium. Post which we successfully inserted a stent and the patient’s condition improved within a couple of days.”

