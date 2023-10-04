Senior Congress leader Nandikanti Sridhar joins BRS

The move could change the political equations in Malkajgiri constituency.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:40 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Medchal-Malkajigiri District Congress Committee (DCC) president Nandikanti Sridhar, who recently quit the Congress, formally joined the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He was accompanied by several other senior Congress leaders and public representatives who joined the BRS in significant numbers. The move could change the political equations in Malkajgiri constituency.

Sridhar had resigned from the Congress following the TPCC inducting local MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao into the party fold against the wishes of local leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao extended a warm welcome to Sridhar and commended him for taking the bold step to join BRS following the unfair treatment meted out to him within the Congress. He said Sridhar had dedicated his life to the Congress and had decided to switch allegiances due to injustice done to him.

Rama Rao noted that over the last decade, while the Congress struggled to articulate a clear agenda to counter BRS, the latter had continued to focus on the development of the State and its people. He underscored the significant progress that Hyderabad had achieved in the last 10 years and pledged to work even harder for the city’s continued development. He also assured that Sridhar and his supporters would be given due importance in the BRS for their services. He urged all the BRS leaders, old and new, to work in coordination to ensure victory for the party candidate.

In response, Sridhar thanked the BRS leadership for the respect and opportunity he received. He explained that his decision to join the BRS was propelled by the systematic ignorance of the BCs (Backward Classes) in the Congress party. Despite their tireless efforts and dedication to the Congress, he said the BCs were not being given the due recognition or representation.

He pledged to work diligently to bring the BRS party to victory in the Malkajigiri constituency, to ensure welfare and development of the weaker sections of the society.

Also Read Now, Medchal Malkajgiri Congress president quits the party