Now, Medchal Malkajgiri Congress president quits the party

The Congress high command’s assurance to nominate Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, who joined the Congress recently, to Malkajigiri seat and also promising another seat for the latter's son was the reason cited by both Tirupati Reddy and Sridhar for quitting the party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hyderabad: A day after Medak Congress president Kantareddy Tirupati Reddy resigned from the party, Medchal Malkajgiri Congress president Nandikanti Sridhar quit the party on Monday, citing injustice to BC community leaders in the Congress.

The Congress high command’s assurance to nominate Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, who joined the Congress recently, to Malkajigiri seat and also promising another seat for the latter’s son was the reason cited by both Tirupati Reddy and Sridhar for quitting the party.

They also questioned the party’s commitment in implementing the Udaipur Declaration in allotting only one ticket per family. Mynampally Hanumantha Rao has been claiming that he had been assured two tickets – Malkajgiri and Medak (for his son Rohit).

In his resignation letter to AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Nandikanti Sridhar said there was an injustice to BC community leaders in the Congress.

In 2018, Nandikanti Sridhar had aspired to contest from Malkajigiri constituency on the Congress ticket but his request was not heeded to by the party leadership.

This time, he was confident that party high command would offer him a ticket to contest the ensuing elections. But all his aspirations were dashed after Mynampally’s entry into the Congress.

“Mynampally Hanumantha Rao joined the Congress just a few days back. He had filed illegal cases against Congress workers in the past. Yet, the party is offering two tickets to him, ignoring my loyalty. This is injustice”, Sridhar said in the letter.