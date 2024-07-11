Senior doctors, professors at govt teaching hospitals protest over general transfers

The doctors criticized the way senior health authorities including DPH and DME took one-sided decisions and handed them transfers, without bothering to consult them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 07:52 PM

Hyderabad: Senior doctors and faculty of Assistant and Associate Professor cadre, who are discharging their duties at Government teaching hospitals in Hyderabad and districts, protested in front of the Director of Public Health (DPH) and DME office at Koti on Thursday over uncertainty and lack of clarity related to proposed general transfers of doctors across Telangana.

About 7 to 8 months ago, the State health department had conducted counselling to promote existing Assistant Professors to Associate Professors and hand them new postings to teaching hospitals.

While a large number of newly promoted Associate Professors accepted their new postings in the districts, quite a few doctors, due to various issues, decided to forego their promotions from Assistant Professors to Associate Professors and continued to work in their earlier positions in teaching hospitals.

A few days ago, the health authorities issued orders transferring these Assistant Professors to district teaching hospitals. “There was no effort to hold consultations with Assistant Professors who earlier voluntarily gave-up their promotions. The authorities simply issued transfer orders without taking them into confidence. We are hoping that authorities will come-up with more clarity on Friday,” says Dr Kathi Janardhan founding president of Telangana Public Health Doctors Association (TPHDA).

Meanwhile, members of Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) on Thursday maintained that the proposed general transfers of doctors have literally become a farce in Telangana State. While the health department has decided to take-up general transfers, so far it not released the seniority list or guidelines based on which the transfers will take place.

“The deadline to applying for transfers is fast approaching and till now health authorities have not released any guidelines. They should give doctors some time to choose options for transfers and make an informed and correct decision. How can such an important aspect of transfers be handled in such a haphazard manner?” the TTGDA members questioned.

There is no clarity whether these are general transfers or mandatory transfers. No attempts have been made to correct the mistakes committed while preparing the seniority list. There is also no clarity or guidance on how the process of transfers will be taken-up, the TTGDA members added.