Senior Women’s Inter-Zone T20 Trophy: Hyderabad’s Trisha, Shravani in South Zone team

08:29 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketers G Trisha and Boogi Shravani have been selected for the South Zone team that will compete in the Senior Women’s Inter-Zone T20 Trophy which will be played between November 24 and December 4 in Lucknow.

The selectors of the South Zone Associations held a meeting in Goa on Thursday to announce the squad. Former India under-19 World Cup winning member G Trisha, who is an attacking top-order batter and Shravani, the bowler, have been named in the 15-member squad which will be held by experienced Shikha Pandey. Kerala’s Minumani will be her deputy.

Team: South Zone: Shikha Pandey (Captain), G Trisha, D Vrunda, G Divya, L Nethra, Purvaja Verlekar, Drishya, MP Vaishnavi, Minumani (Vice-captain),B Anusha, S Anusha, MD Shabnam, Boogi Shravani, N Anusha, Yuvashri.