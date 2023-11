Arshad bags bronze in CBSE Gymnastics National Championship

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:50 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Medal winner Arshad MD alongwith his coach Hemanth

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Arshad MD bagged bronze medal in the under-11 table vault boys event in the CBSE Gymnastics National Championship held at Chitrakoot International School, Maharashtra recently.

Arshad trains under guidance of Hemanth Gymnastics and Fitness Academy, Hyderabad.

Results: Boys: U-11: Table Vault: 1. Anubhav Singh (Khel Gaon Public School, Uttar Pradesh) (10.60), 2. Devansh Mehertre (Sri Ma Vidyalaya Patilpada School, Maharashtra) (10.05), 3. Arshad MD (Oakridge International School, Telangana) (9.90).