Sensodyne partners with Indian Dental Association to honour dentists for their contribution to healthcare on World Dentist’s Day

To honour the role of these Oral Health experts in the dentist community, Sensodyne and IDA have co-created a first-of-its kind platform for dentists to discuss the latest in science of dentistry that would enable them to work towards superior patient outcomes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:23 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: Sensodyne, a leading oral care brand from the house of Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) has partnered with Indian Dental Association (IDA) to recognize and celebrate the role of dentists in ensuring good oral health of their patients around World Dentist’s Day celebrated on 3rd October.

To honour the role of these Oral Health experts in the dentist community, Sensodyne and IDA have co-created a first-of-its kind platform for dentists to discuss the latest in science of dentistry that would enable them to work towards superior patient outcomes. This platform was also utilized to felicitate the senior dentists for their stellar contributions to dentistry.

As a part of this initiative, multiple conclaves are being hosted across cities. The participants discussed key oral health issues, need for proactive health care and some of the most challenging cases they have handled. This helped in identifying common issues and exploring innovative solutions.

Dr. G Chandrasekhar, MDS and Orthodontist was felicitated at the event for his exceptional contribution to dentistry for the past 31 years.

He was the former President of Indian Orthodontic Society from 2016-2017, Secretary of IDA Andhra Pradesh in 1992, and President IDA of Deccan branch twice.

Other senior dentists who attended the event were Dr. P. Karunakar, Principal, Paniniya College; Dr. K V Ramana Reddy, Principal, Malla Reddy College; Dr. Aditya Sandeep, MDS; Dr. Srilankanth, MDS and Dr. YS Reddy, MDS.

Expressing her thoughts on this partnership, Ms Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, India Subcontinent, Haleon, said, “Our mouth is the gateway to our entire body, making Oral health integral for our overall health. The role of dentists in our lives is extremely crucial to not just maintain long-term health, but also enable small joys that are possible, thanks to the good oral health that they enable.

We are honoured to partner with the Indian Dental Association on this World Dentist’s Day and acknowledge to the invaluable contribution of dentists. We hope to raise awareness on the need for regular dental appointments, thus motivating people to prioritize their oral health and foster a healthier future for all.”

On this occasion, Dr Ashok Dhoble, Hon. Secretary General, Indian Dental Association said “IDA is committed to increasing the awareness of oral health in India. The mindset towards Oral Health needs to be moved from curative to preventive.

This conclave is a step towards recognizing the efforts of our esteemed dentists for their contributions to the field of oral health. It is a testament to both Haleon and IDA’s commitment to servicing Indians by taking care of their oral health.”

As the leading sensitivity toothpaste brand, Sensodyne also celebrated the importance of dentists on this World Dentist’s Day by launching four short digital films which call them #DoctorsOfJoy. These films were showcased at the conference as well in the honour of the dentists.