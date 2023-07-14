IDA hosts second edition of Hyderabad Dental Show

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Dental Association (IDA) is hosting the second edition of Hyderabad Dental Show (HDS) on Saturday and Sunday at HITEX, Madhapur. The conference is being billed as the biggest congregations of dental and related industry professionals from across India.

The delegates and faculty comprise of practitioners, academicians, students and exhibitors of dental equipment, , labs and manufacturers, a press release said. The HDS will feature scientific sessions, lecturers, training workshops, poster presentations and table clinics, more than 200 stalls displaying dental products, lab, clinic equipment.

ADGP, Women Safety Wing, Shikha Goel will inaugurate the women’s dental council session on Saturday. Dr Rajiv K. Chugh, president and other office bearers of IDA and conference organizers will be present.