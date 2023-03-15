| Hyderabad Ida To Organise Free Dental And Medical Camp On March 19

Free dental and health camp will provide free doctors consultation in dental and general medicine, apart from providing free basic diagnostic services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: Indian Dental Association (IDA), Deccan branch in collaboration with Our Lady of Good Health Church is conducting a free dental and medical camp from 10 am onwards on Sunday, March 19 at Roch Memorial High School and Church, AC Guards, near Vijay Mary Hospital, Hyderabad, Secretary, IDA, Deccan, Dr A Srikanth in a press release said.

The free dental and health camp, being organized on the occasion of World Oral Health Day, which falls on March 20, will provide free doctors consultation in dental and general medicine, apart from providing free basic diagnostic services.

Health care providers including Zoi Hospitals and senior dentists from IDA, Deccan are partnering for the free dental and medical camp.