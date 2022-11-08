Serena Williams ‘cried and laughed’ after watching ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Hyderabad: “I cried, I cheered, I laughed,” says Serena Williams after watching Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. Serena, the Queen of Tennis, took to social media to express her love and support for the biggest action adventure of the year ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!’
The Champ who is also a Marvel fanatic shared her viewing experience of the movie.
Check out her update here:
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ opens in theatres on November 11 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.