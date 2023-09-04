Sergio Ramos returns to Sevilla after 18 long years

By AP Published Date - 11:43 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos completed a return to Sevilla on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, 18 years after he left the club to join Real Madrid. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

Seville: Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has made a return to Sevilla after 18 long years, signing a season-long deal with the club.

“Sevilla FC and Sergio Ramos have reached an agreement for his incorporation into the Sevilla squad. This is the return of the youth centre back, who returns home almost two decades after leaving, at just 19 years old, for Real Madrid. Ramos, who was released on June 30 after his time at Paris Saint-Germain, arrived in Seville this Monday morning to undergo a medical examination and sign his contract, which binds him to the Nervionense entity for a season,” said a statement from the club issued on Monday.

Ramos represented Sevilla at youth level (1996-2003), reserve team (2003-04) and then the main team (2004-05). He made 39 appearances for the senior side, scoring two goals.

Following this, he signed with Spanish giants Real Marid in 2005 and had a glorious 16-year run in the club. He scored 72 goals for the club in 469 appearances. He won five La Liga titles, two Copa Del Ray titles, four Spanish Super Cup titles with the club at the domestic level. He also captured Europe’s top prize, the UEFA Champions League, four times with Real Madrid. Three UEFA Super Cup titles and four FIFA Club World Cup titles are among his other accomplishments with the club that made him a legend.

Ramos signed with Paris Saint Germain (PSG), a French club in 2021 and his two-year stay there, he scored four goals in 49 matches. He won two Ligue 1 titles and one Trophee des Champions with the club.Â At the international level, Ramos has won the FIFA World Cup (2010) and Euro (2008 and 2012) with Spain.

