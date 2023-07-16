Hyderabad: Man ends life over financial issues in Falaknuma

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Hyderabad: A man died by suicide at his house at Falaknuma reportedly due to financial issues on Sunday.

The man Abdul Rahman (32) along with his wife and other relatives was residing at Madina colony in Falaknuma. On Sunday morning, he went into his room and latched the door from inside.

As Rahman took a long time to come out of the room, his wife got anxious and knocked the door repeatedly. On not getting any answer, she alerted other family members who were in the house and all of them broke the door and found Rahman hanging to the ceiling fan.

“Rahman slipped into depression over some family issues and might have ended his life over it. A case is registered,” said Falaknuma sub inspector, B Srinivasulu.