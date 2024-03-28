Paradise food chain treats old age home in Falaknuma

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 08:00 PM

Hyderabad: Spreading festive cheers this holy month of Ramzan, the city’s noted food chain Paradise treated the inmates of Fatima Old Age Home in Falaknuma to delicious food as a part of their CSR initiative on Thursday. Over 60 members were served their flavorful Biryani, Haleem, and Double-ka-Meetha.

“An act of kindness during Ramzan fosters our willingness to continue to serve better. We wanted to bring smiles onto the faces of these wonderful people who also deserve to be happy and feel cared for during this festive month,” said Gautam Gupta, CEO of Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd.

As a flag bearer of Hyderabadi Biryani, the food chain has been wooing people from across the world every season, with high hygiene standards. Through the years, Paradise has won several accolades and laurels from Telangana State Hotels Associations, GHMC, Limca Book of Records, and others.