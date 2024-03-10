Hyderabad: Woman dies by suicide in Falaknuma

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 March 2024, 12:15 PM

Hyderabad: A housewife died by suicide at her house in Falaknuma on Saturday night.

Samina Fatima (29) a resident of Fatimanagar in Falaknuma went to a hospital along with her husband Abdul Haq on Saturday morning. After consulting the doctor her husband asked her to go to her parents house and arranged an auto rickshaw for her to travel.

In night when Abdul Haq enquired with his brother in law, about his wife he came to know she didn’t come to their house.

Abdul Haq then went to his house and found the door was latched from inside. He later found Samina hanging to the ceiling fan using a saree, said Falaknuma sub inspector, Mahesh Kumar.

A case is registered and body shifted to OGH. Investigation is going on.