| Hyderabad Eight Held For Gambling At Falaknuma

Hyderabad: Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma

Acting on a tip off, the team raided a house at Jahanuma and found the eight persons had gathered and were playing three card games and betting.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:15 AM, Thu - 3 August 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team on Wednesday night raided a house at Falaknuma and caught eight persons who were found gambling.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided a house at Jahanuma and found the eight persons had gathered and were playing three card games and betting.

The police seized Rs. 17,840 cash and mobile phones from them.

All the persons are handed over to Falaknuma police station for further action.