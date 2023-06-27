Set aside differences, work for party’s cause: Rahul Gandhi tells Telangana Congress leaders

Drawing inspiration from party’s victory in Karnataka, the Telanagna Congress had launched line of action for the polls, Rahul Gandhi said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Even as the State Congress is trying to sweep the differences among the leaders within the party under the carpet, party leader Rahul Gandhi intervened and directed the leaders to set aside their personal agendas and work the party’s cause.

The differences among Telangana Congress leaders were evident at the party’s strategy meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. A few leaders are reportedly unhappy with the State leadership over the joining of former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. This apart, a few leaders vented their ire over the State party leadership alleging that a section within the party was deliberately promoting false propaganda against them.

After the two-and-half hours meeting, Rahul Gandhi reportedly instructed the leaders to gear up for the next Assembly elections. He further said that AICC was aware of the contributions and commitment of all leaders towards the party. According to reports, Rahul Gandhi had even instructed the leaders to discuss differences or other issues with State incharge or could approach him directly. Any sort of indiscipline would not be tolerated, he said, adding that leaders should not disclose the party internal matters to the media.

However, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy claimed the party leadership had discussed about the preparedness for the next elections. Drawing inspiration from party’s victory in Karnataka, the Telanagna Congress had launched line of action for the polls and aspects to be incorporated in the manifesto were also discussed, he said.