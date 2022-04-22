Seven arrested for involvement in murder of Councillor in Mahabubabad

Published Date - 08:17 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Mahabubabad: Police have arrested seven persons for their alleged involvement in the brutal broad daylight murder of councillor Banoth Ravi here on Friday. They have also seized a car, a tractor, a two-wheeler, an axe, seven cell phones and other items from their possession.

Presenting the accused persons before the media here, Superintendent of Police Sharath Chandra Pawar said that the disputes over business transactions and others reasons had led to the murder of eighth ward councillor of Mahabubabad municipality Banoth Ravi on Thursday on the Pattipaka road in the town.

The accused persons were Bhukya Vijay Kumar, Bhukya Arun, Ajmeera Balaraju, Guguloth Chintu alias Satish, Karapati Sumanth, Ajmeera Kumar, and Guguloth Bavu Singh. “Bhukya Vijay of Mangali Colony in Mahabubabad town, developed a grudge against Ravi as the latter had taken advantage of his help, but did not offer him any monetary benefits. Moreover, Vijay suspected that his tractor used in smuggling of the wood was caught by the forest officials due to information passed on by Ravi,” the SP said.

The other accused persons – Arun and Balaraju – too had enmity with Ravi for different reasons. “Keeping this in view, they hatched a pucca plan and murdered Ravi with the help of others. Ravi was attacked with an axe and stabbed in the incident,” he said. Though they earlier tried to kill Ravi for three days, they could not succeed, but finally eliminated him on Thursday around 11.30 am, according to the SP.

“While Vijay had hit Ravi’s bike in the opposite direction with his own tractor in an attempt to knock him down, he later picked up an axe from the car, while Arun took the knife to attack Ravi. Though Ravi resisted for some time by snatching the axe, Vijay had taken back the axe from him and hit Ravi’s head several times, and fled from the scene after they were sure that he would die. Ravi, who fell on the ground, was shifted to the hospital in 108, but he succumbed to the injuries,” Sharath Chandra said.

He congratulated Mahabubabad Town police who under the supervision of ASP Yogesh Gautham nabbed the accused on Thursday near Banda Cross road. The SP also appreciated DSP Sadaiah, Circle-Inspectors Y Satish and Ravi Kumar for the arrest of the accused within a short time.

