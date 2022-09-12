TS Assembly to pass resolution seeking to name new Parliament building after Ambedkar

TS Assembly will pass two resolutions urging the Centre to name the new Parliament building after Dr BR Ambedkar who is the architect of the Constitution of India and also repeal the Electricity (Amendments) Act 2022.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Assembly will pass two resolutions urging the Centre to name the new Parliament building after Dr BR Ambedkar who is the architect of the Constitution of India and also repeal the Electricity (Amendments) Act 2022. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stated that the resolutions will be moved in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, the Chief Minister also announced that the cut-off marks for SC and ST candidates appearing for the Sub-Inspector of Police and constable eligibility tests, will be reduced. A decision to this extent has been taken and the cut-off marks will be announced soon. He promised to review the condition of welfare hostels and ensure quality food as well as other facilities to students.

Chandrashekhar Rao assured to address the grievances of the Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs). The government will take a final decision soon after the Chief Secretary-led committee submits its recommendations. He asked the VRAs not to resort to protests unnecessarily.