Seven killed, 28 injured after container rams vehicles in Dhule

Mumbai: Seven people were killed and 28 others were injured after a container allegedly rammed into several vehicles in Maharashtra‘s Dhule district, police said.
This is the second major accident in Maharashtra after 25 passengers were killed after a vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana City earlier this week.
The accident took place in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district. “Seven people died and 28 others were injured after a container hit several vehicles and later got overturned,” Maharashtra Highway Police said.
More details are awaited