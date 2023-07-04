Seven killed, 28 injured after container rams vehicles in Dhule

Seven people were killed and 28 others were injured after a container allegedly rammed into several vehicles in Maharashtra's Dhule district.

By ANI Published Date - 03:21 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Mumbai: Seven people were killed and 28 others were injured after a container allegedly rammed into several vehicles in Maharashtra‘s Dhule district, police said.

This is the second major accident in Maharashtra after 25 passengers were killed after a vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana City earlier this week.

The accident took place in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district. “Seven people died and 28 others were injured after a container hit several vehicles and later got overturned,” Maharashtra Highway Police said.

More details are awaited