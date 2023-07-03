Two siblings killed as poles-laden tractor overturns in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two young siblings were killed on the spot, while another person sustained injuries when an electric pole-ladden tractor, in which they were travelling, got overturned at Vaigaon village in Koutala mandal on Monday.

Koutala Sub-Inspector M Praveen said that Burri Vasanth (22) and his brother Anil (20), daily wage earners from Munjampalli village sustained fatal injuries after the poles fell on them when the tractor turned turtle at a curve near the village. Jambula Chilukaiah of the same village sustained minor injuries.

Vasanth, Anil and Chilukaiah were engaged in shifting the poles by a contractor of the northern power distribution company limited (NPDCL). They were sitting atop the load of poles in the tractor trailer. Chilukaiah managed to save his life by jumping into a farm.

A case was registered and investigations were taken up.