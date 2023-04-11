Seven persons arrested, 80 kg ganja seized in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) team along with the Bahadurpura police caught seven persons who were allegedly involved in ganja trade and seized 80 kg ganja and an auto trolley from them.

The arrested persons were Pangi Pandanna, Korra Sitaram, Korra Subbanna and Pangi Krishna Murthy, all farmers who were cultivating ganja and natives of Andhra Pradesh, Tejavath Kotesh of Warangal, Rakesh Singh and Bajrang of Dhoolpet.

Acting on a tip off, the gang caught Tejavath Kotesh who was purchasing the contraband from Malkangiri district of Odisha and Alluri Sitharama Raju district of AP with the help of Pandanna and other three suspects, and supplying it to Rakesh and Bajrang in Hyderabad.

“Kotesh was previously arrested in similar cases and was regularly sourcing the ganja from Odisha and AP and supplying it to the peddlers in the city,” said DCP H-NEW, Chakravarthy Gummi.

