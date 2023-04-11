Hyderabad: Woman sets herself ablaze at Rajendranagar

Woman, who is yet to be identified and aged around 35 years, allegedly poured fuel and set herself ablaze near PVNR Pillar No. 133 Attapur road under Rajendranagar police station

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly attempted suicide by setting herself ablaze at Rajendranagar on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the woman, who is yet to be identified and aged around 35 years, allegedly poured fuel and set herself ablaze near PVNR Pillar No. 133 Attapur road under Rajendranagar police station.

“She seems to be having some issues with her husband. In the morning, the local people alerted the police after noticing her in flames. Our personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames and shifted her to Osmania General Hospital. She is undergoing treatment for burns,” said Rajendranagar Inspector, B Nagendra Babu.

