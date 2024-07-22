Seven villages disconnected from mainstream in Asifabad

22 July 2024

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Seven villages in Chintalamanepalli, Bejjur and Kaghaznagar mandal continued to be disconnected from the mainstream for the third day on Monday.

Dimda and Shivapelli villages and Naikapuguda, a hamlet under Babasagar in Chintalamanepalli mandal, Thalayi, Thikkapalli and Bheemaram of Bejjur mandal were stranded in the backwaters of Pranahita river, which was in spate due to heavy rains.

Similarly, Vanjiri village in Kaghaznagar mandal was isolated following rainwater inundated in a railway under-bridge. The village is located on the banks of Peddavagu, which was flooded.

Activists of the BRS staged a sit-in in front of the office of Mandal Revenue Officer seeking officials to address the problem of Vanjiri, in Kaghaznagar.

They said that the residents were often facing inconvenience due to flawed design of the bridge and apathy of the officials of Railways in addressing the problem. They warned that they would lay siege to the Collectorate if the challenge was not resolved.

Meanwhile, cotton crop, paddy and other crops were inundated with rainwater and backwater of Pranahita and Peddavagu entering agriculture fields in several villages in Chintalamanepalli, Bejjur, Dahegaon, Penchikalpet and Kaghaznagar mandals.

Farmers regretted that they would witness losses if the crops continued to soak in the water for four more days.