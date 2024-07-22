Women wade through flooded river to fetch drinking water in Asifabad

Locals said the residents were forced to draw water from the river after an electric motor of the Mission Bhagiratha overhead tank developed a snag two days ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 06:44 PM

Screen grab of women fetching drinking water from a flooding stream at Peekalagundam village in Dahegaon mandal on Monday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Women were forced to fetch drinking water from a flooded river at Peekalagundam village in Dahegaon mandal following non-supply of water through Mission Bhagiratha scheme. A video clip of the scene went viral on social media on Monday.

Locals said the residents were forced to draw water from the river after an electric motor of the Mission Bhagiratha overhead tank developed a snag two days ago.

Also Read Gavvalapally water supply issue: Officials say supply restored

Women were fetching drinking water from the river by wading through waist-high water. A local youngster shot the video and shared it on social media.

“One says India is shining, while others claim the state is Bangaru Telangana. But, women of this village are facing severe inconvenience in fetching drinking water. None is bothered to address the problem. Leaders and public representatives should feel ashamed of the plight of the women,” the youngster opined.

Rural Water Supply Assistant Engineer Anoos said the motor had developed a glitch, while the starter was burnt due to fluctuations in power, affecting supply of drinking water to 90 households in the village. However, the problem was addressed. The residents would be able to get the drinking water by evening on Monday, he said.