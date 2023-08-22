Seven-year-old boy drowns in rainwater-filled elevator pit at Hayathnagar

Police said while his siblings returned home, Raghavender went missing.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old boy accidentally drowned in an elevator pit that was filled with rain water at a construction site in Hayathnagar on Monday night.

At around 6 pm on Monday, the boy V.Raghavender, a class four student from Pavanagiri Colony in Hayathnagar, was returning from tuition along with his two younger siblings, when he stopped at the construction site to play with his friends.

Police said while his siblings returned home, Raghavender went missing. His anxious parents searched at all possible places and came to the construction site. While searching, over suspicion, they checked in the elevator pit and found his body.

Though they tried to shift him to the hospital, it was of no use as he had died by then.

The Hayathnagar police are investigating.