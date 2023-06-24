School management refuses girl students to wear scarf in Hayathnagar

04:57 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Hyderabad: A row broke out after the management of a school in Hayathnagar refused to allow girl students to wear scarf in the classroom leading to registration of criminal case against the school.

According to the police, the issue started after the schools reopened for the academic year on June 12 when two girls who are studying in tenth standard came wearing scarf and sat in the classroom.

“The principal and teachers told the students that wearing scarves in the classroom is against the policy of the school and asked them not to wear it. The principal after giving a warning asked the students not to attend the classes following which the girls informed their parents about it,” said an official of Hayathnagar police station.

On Friday, the parents went to the school and spoke to the management. As the issue was getting bigger the police were alerted about it. One of the girls gave a complaint against the school principal and the police booked the case under various Sections of Indian Penal Code.

The police are investigating.