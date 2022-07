Seven-year-old boy drowns in sump in Khammam

Published Date - 06:09 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Khammam: A seven-year-old boy drowned in an open sump at an under construction apartment at Sri Nagar Colony in Khammam on Sunday.

The deceased Ganesh was a child of a watchman working at an apartment in the area. The kid accidentally fell in the sump while he was playing at the site. The local police booked a case in connection with the incident.