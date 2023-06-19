Several trains cancelled due to safety works at Kharagpur Division

Trains continued to be cancelled with safety works going on in the Kharagpur Division
Visakhapatnam: Trains continued to be cancelled with safety works going on in the Kharagpur Division.
The cancelled trains include Ernakulam- Patna express leaving Ernakulam on Monday, the Patna- Ernakulam express leaving Patna on June 22, SMV Bangalore- Howrah express leaving SMV Bangalore on June 21, Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express leaving Shalimar on June 20, the Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express leaving Hyderabad on June 20, Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central Express, and Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Superfast Express leaving Shalimar on June 20, Santragachi – MGR Chennai Central express leaving Santragachi on June 20, Secunderabad-Shalimar Express leaving Secunderabad on June 20, and the Villupuram-Kharagpur Express leaving Villupuram on June 20.