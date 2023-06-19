| Several Trains Cancelled Due To Safety Works At Kharagpur Division

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Visakhapatnam: Trains continued to be cancelled with safety works going on in the Kharagpur Division.

The cancelled trains include Ernakulam- Patna express leaving Ernakulam on Monday, the Patna- Ernakulam express leaving Patna on June 22, SMV Bangalore- Howrah express leaving SMV Bangalore on June 21, Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express leaving Shalimar o­n June 20, the Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express leaving Hyderabad o­n June 20, Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central Express, and Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Superfast Express leaving Shalimar on June 20, Santragachi – MGR Chennai Central express leaving Santragachi on June 20, Secunderabad-Shalimar Express leaving Secunderabad on June 20, and the Villupuram-Kharagpur Express leaving Villupuram on June 20.