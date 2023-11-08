Sexual assault: Indefinite hunger strike of EFLU students enters third day

While the protesting students have put forward six demands, the EFLU administration has acceded to one demand, replacing Prof. T Samson as the Proctor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) students demanding justice for the victim of the alleged sexual assault. Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: The indefinite hunger strike of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) students demanding justice for the victim of the alleged sexual assault entered third day on Wednesday.

While the protesting students have put forward six demands, the EFLU administration has acceded to one demand, replacing Prof. T Samson as the Proctor. In place of Prof. Samson, School of European Languages, Head department of Hispanic and Italian Studies, Prof. T Srivani has been appointed as the Proctor.

Prof. Samson, Head, Department of English Literature, School of Literary Studies, was given charge as Dean Planning. According to official sources, Prof. Samson was replaced as the Proctor up on his request.

Following a recent alleged sexual assault by two persons on a woman PG student on campus, the central university students have been holding a series of protests. While five students are on indefinite hunger strike at the university’s main gate, six students are on relay hunger strike.

The students are also demanding immediate withdrawal of the FIRs and show cause notices against students who protested over the alleged sexual assault on the woman student. Reconstitution of the ICC with elected student representatives in accordance with UGC regulations, resignation of the Vice Chancellor and conducting students union elections immediately are among the other demands.

Earlier, the senior university administrative officials interacted with the protesting students and appealed to them to call off their protest in view of maintaining the academic atmosphere on the campus known.

Stating that EFLU fully understands the concerns of the students, the officials told them that their demand for arrest of culprits was not in the hands of the university as the police were investigating the reported incident.

Also Read EFLU Management urge students to call off protests