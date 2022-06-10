Shadab Rayeen topping the music chart with back to back hits this 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:08 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Shadab Rayeen.

Hyderabad: With 2022 hitting the earth with revolutionary music, Indian sound engineers are doing wonders with their mixing and composing skills. Shadab Rayeen is topping the music chart with back-to-back hits this 2022. He has been working on major music projects for years now and is known to have delivered back-to-back hits in Bollywood and other major regional films. Shadab has worked for over 700 songs giving out enormous hits and rocking the charts of the music industry. His project named Bheemla Nayak in Tollywood was reportedly a 200 cr club project.

Shadab Rayeen is yet again set to crack the box office with his upcoming projects. Many have already released their trailers including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadda, Pritam’s musical excellence Bhool Bhulaiya, and Vishal Mishra’s Ittu Si Baat and he has recently also indulged in singles with Armaan Malik. He has also worked with a renowned Gujarati musician Rahul Munjariya. His music has been appreciated by the music industry for his incredible mixing skills and sound engineering. The new songs have already received a lot of love and audiences are waiting to hear more songs from these big cast movies.

He mentioned, “I have many projects that I have been working on and I am extremely excited to see these new releases hitting the box office. The excitement I have been anticipating while working on the project is something that I can see in the viewers. With the release of new teasers of Lal Singh Chadda, Bhool Bhulaiya, and many other projects, I am expecting to receive more responses this year. Working with big star casts is always a pleasure and especially people who have been giving a lot of importance to music. It is a fun time I had making these projects sound the way it is and I hope all the songs pay off well.” Shadab Rayeen is working on many future projects and with the release of new films, he is making it big in the music industry.

