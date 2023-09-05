Shahrukh Khan offers prayers at Tirumala temple

By IANS Published Date - 08:25 AM, Tue - 5 September 23

IANS Photo

Tirupati: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan along with his family members offered prayers at the Tirumala temple here on Tuesday.

The actor, who had reached the temple on Monday night, had early morning darshan at the famous hill shrine. Accompanied by wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and actor Nayanathara, he participated in Suprabhata Seva. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials welcomed Khan on arrival at the temple.

They had made all arrangements for the actor and his family to offer prayers. After the darshan, Khan and his family reached Ranganaykula Mandapam where the priests performed the Veda Ashirvachanam and presented Teertha Prasadam.

Shahrukh Khan offered prayers at the Tirumala temple ahead of the release of his much awaited movie ‘Jawan’. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is scheduled for release on September 7. The film also stars Vijay Setupathi, Nayanathara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanjay Dutt and others.