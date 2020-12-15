Shane Warne prefers Kuldeep Yadav over Ravichandran Ashwin

“The Australian conditions suit Kuldeep Yadav more than Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin has really struggled in Australia and has not done well here,” said Warne.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:18 pm

Hyderabad: With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the first Test, which will be a pink ball Test, India are set to go into the series opener with veteran Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, former Australian great Shane Warne feels Kuldeep Yadav should be preferred over the off-spinner in the day/night match. Speaking on Sports Tak, he said, “India won their first ever Test series two years ago because of their fast bowlers and how their batsmen faced the fast bowlers. So, I don’t think that four pace attack will work, I think you need that variety in your attack. I would say Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav is fantastic. I love watching Kuldeep bowl.”

“The Australian conditions suit Kuldeep Yadav more than Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin has really struggled in Australia and has not done well here. Kuldeep Yadav has done really well. In case Jadeja is out, I will play Kuldeep Yadav. I will have three quicks and a spinner. I will definitely pick Kuldeep ahead of Ashwin,” he added. He also predicted spinners to play a key role in the pink-ball Test.

