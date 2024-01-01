| Shankar Bowls Southend Raymonds To Victory Over Azad In Hca C Division One Day League

Shankar bowls Southend Raymonds to victory over Azad in HCA C Division one-day league

Nalla Shankar scalped five wickets for 27 to bowl his side Southend Raymonds to a crushing 10-wicket victory over Azad in the HCA C Division one-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Nalla Shankar scalped five wickets for 27 to bowl his side Southend Raymonds to a crushing 10-wicket victory over Azad in the HCA C Division one-day league

Hyderabad: Nalla Shankar scalped five wickets for 27 to bowl his side Southend Raymonds to a crushing 10-wicket victory over Azad in the HCA C Division one-day league championship, on Monday.

In another match, Abhinav slammed 132 as his side Roshanara defeated HPS Ramanthpur by 133 runs.

Also Read From Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli, a look at best cricketers of 2023

Brief Scores:

Roshanara 337 in 49.2 overs (Manohar 69, Abhinav 132) bt HPS Ramanthapur 204 in 44.4 overs (Suthirth Vayu 56, Srikar 64; Manohar 4/17); Azad 53 in 13.1 overs (Nalla Shankar 5/27) lost to Southend Raymonds 59/0 in 9.4 overs;

C Division Institutions League: NFC 223/6 in 25 overs (Kolli 106; Tagore Raju 3/38) bt Midhani 93 in 15.5 overs (Mani 5/23); Midhani 103 in 20 overs (Yousuf 3/24) lost to HMWS&SB 104/4 in 16.2 overs; IICT 153/8 in 25 overs (Rayudu 3/19) lost to RBI 154/3 in 19 overs.