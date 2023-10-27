| Shankar Dada Mbbs Returns To Theaters On This Date

‘Shankar Dada MBBS’ returns to theaters on this date

Directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee, the film's re-release was announced by actor Meka Srikanth on social media, scheduled for November 4, 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: “The 2004 Telugu cult classic ‘Shankar Dada MBBS’ is set for a theatrical comeback this year, featuring stars like Chiranjeevi, Meka Srikanth, Paresh Rawal, and Girish Karnad. Directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee, the film’s re-release was announced by actor Meka Srikanth on social media, scheduled for November 4, 2023.

‘Shankar Dada MBBS’ is an adaptation of the 2003 Hindi hit ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’. It achieved blockbuster status and was further remade in Tamil as ‘Vasool Raja MBBS’.”