Sharanya clinches chess title at KCR Championship

Ranga Reddy’s Gade Sharanya scored five points to clinch the chess title at the KCR Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Gade Sharanya receiving the winners trophy from Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and SATS chairman Dr E Anjaneya Goud.

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy’s Gade Sharanya scored five points to clinch the chess title at the KCR Championship – Telangana State Women Chess Championship, conducted to commemorate the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

The winner received a prize money of Rs 10,000. Hyderabad’s M Deekshitha took the second place and Rs 7,500 cash prize. Meanwhile, Hyderabad cricketer G Trisha, who was part of India’s Under-19 team that won the World Cup, and Khelo India Youth Games medal winners were felicitated.

Also Read Chess competition held to mark CM KCR’s birthday in Mancherial

Top 8: 1. Gade Sharanya (RR), 2. Modipalli Deekshitha (Hyd), 3. B Kirthika (Medchal), 4. Abhirami Madabushi (Hyd), 5. B renuka Kumari (Nizamabad), 6. Gnanyta Netha (Yadadri Bhuvanagiri), 7. Vijetha Marri (Peddapalli), 8. G Sharishma (Khammam).