Chess competition held to mark CM KCR’s birthday in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Players participate in a day long chess competition held to mark the 69th birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in Mancherial on Thursday

Mancherial: A day-long district-level chess competition was organised to mark the 69th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the premises of MIMS Junior College here on Thursday. The event was held by the District Youth Services and Sports Department. MLA N Diwakar Rao was the chief guest.

M Ashritha of Mancherial town stood in the top position, while K Sreeja from Bheemaram mandal and K Srimanogya secured the second and third spots, respectively.

They would participate in a state-level competition to be conducted in Hyderabad in view of Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday on Friday. Diwakar Rao congratulated the winners and presented prizes to them.

Later, the MLA cut a cake as part of the birthday celebrations and hailed the Chief Minister for introducing innovative welfare schemes. Municipal chairperson P Rajaiah and others were present.