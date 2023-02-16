Chess competition held to mark CM KCR’s birthday in Mancherial

A day-long district-level chess competition was organised to mark the 69th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister
Mancherial: A day-long district-level chess competition was organised to mark the 69th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the premises of MIMS Junior College here on Thursday. The event was held by the District Youth Services and Sports Department. MLA N Diwakar Rao was the chief guest.
M Ashritha of Mancherial town stood in the top position, while K Sreeja from Bheemaram mandal and K Srimanogya secured the second and third spots, respectively.
They would participate in a state-level competition to be conducted in Hyderabad in view of Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday on Friday. Diwakar Rao congratulated the winners and presented prizes to them.
Later, the MLA cut a cake as part of the birthday celebrations and hailed the Chief Minister for introducing innovative welfare schemes. Municipal chairperson P Rajaiah and others were present.