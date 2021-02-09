Sharmila meets YSR loyalists, hints at floating new party in Telangana

Sharmila met several leaders and loyalists of her late father from the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Hyderabad: A meeting convened by YS Sharmila with loyalists of her father and former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh YS Rajashekhar Reddy at her residence near Lotus Pond here on Tuesday triggered speculation about her possible attempt at making a political entry in Telangana State. Though Sharmila did not reveal her plans to launch a political party, she said there was no ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ in Telangana State and she wished to bring it back.

Sharmila met several leaders and loyalists of her late father from the erstwhile Nalgonda district. While the outcome of the discussions was not officially revealed, sources said she sought to get a feel about the present political situation in the State, particularly in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. She also made it clear that she would soon be meeting with YSR loyalists from other districts too to elicit their views.

Responding to a query, she said her brother and AP Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy was going about with his work in the neighbouring State and that she wanted to focus on Telangana.

A large number of YSR supporters gathered in the Lotus Pond area and danced to drum beats and burst fire-crackers. Several banners with photographs of Sharmila and YSR sprang up in the locality, but Jagan’s pictures were conspicuously missing.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, at the recent TRS Executive Committee meeting, had said it was not easy to launch a political party leaves alone keeping it afloat in these days of tough competition. Stating that there was no political vacuum for a new political party in the State, the Chief Minister commented: “Is it so easy to start a new political party? It requires a lot of effort and strain to run a political party. Have we not seen the launch of several regional parties in the past, whether it was of Ale Narendra, Vijayashanti and Devender Goud? They all had to bite the dust in no time.”

