LS Polls: Congress fields YS Sharmila from Kadapa, to take on cousin Avinash Reddy

Sharmila announced the list of candidates from the state, after offering prayers at her father's grave in Idupulapaya.

By PTI Published Date - 2 April 2024, 04:40 PM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh PCC chief YS Sharmila is pitted against her cousin and sitting YSR Congress Party MP Y S Avinash Reddy in Kadapa Lok Sabha segment while former Union Ministers MM Pallam Raju and JD Seelam will be fielded from Kakinada and Bapatla respectively in the May 13 polls.

As per a list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections released by Congress, including five from the state, Gidugu Rudra Raju will be contesting from Rajahmundry. PG Rampullaiah Yadav will be the party’s candidate from Kurnool, according to the list.

The Congress party also announced the list of 114 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Congress and CPI (M) are INDIA alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.