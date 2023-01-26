Sharwanand gets engaged to Rakshita Reddy in a glittery ceremony

Friends were in awe of how adorable they looked and how well they seemed to complement each other.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:15 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Sharwanand is getting ready for a new chapter in his life. The young actor just got engaged to Rakshita Reddy. He took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of his fiancée Rakshita to introduce her. Sharwa’s best friend and soon-to-be-parent Ram Charan along with wife Upasana also attended the event.

Updating the engagement photographs on the photo-sharing platform, Sharwanand wrote: “Meet my special one, Rakshita. Taking the big step in life with this beautiful lady. Need all your blessings.”

In a traditional ceremony held in Hyderabad, the couple exchanged rings. Friends were in awe of how adorable they looked and how well they seemed to complement each other. In contrast to Sharwanand, who was dressed simply in an off-white kurta and a pearl necklace, his fiancée looked stunning in a pastel blue and baby pink sari and a heavily embellished beautiful pink blouse. A diamond choker around her neck gave her outfit the finishing touch. In the photographs, Sharwanand and Rakshita can be seen smiling and holding hands.

Rakshita Reddy hails from a family of politicians. According to reports, the bride’s grandfather is the politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy, and her father, Madhusudhan Reddy, is a lawyer in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

On the work front, Sharwa was last seen in ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’, and is currently preparing to collaborate with director Krishna Chaitanya for an upcoming project that also stars Raashii Khanna as the female protagonist. Further details regarding the movie will be released soon.