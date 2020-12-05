Shawn Mendes on his new album: Feels like freedom

“The album is like a reflection of my life at the moment, or, rather, over the last six to seven months,” Mendes shared.

Los Angeles: Singer Shawn Mendes has unveiled his new album, Wonder. He says it feels like freedom.

“I know I really feel like I created an album that feels like freedom,” he told etonline.com on working on the album.

“I felt very free just making it. I felt like this is music that I love to listen to, this is music I want to hear, this is music I want to make and it’s gorgeous for that reason,” he added.

The singer has openly spoken about his struggles with anxiety in the past.

In the new interview, he said he fell victim to his own fears once again when it was time to start working on the follow-up to his self-titled 2018 album.

“I had a big moment of anxiety and fear, and I felt like I wasn’t able to make music at the top of the year. And I think that was all coming from a place of fear, of people not liking the music I made, or fear of maybe not being able to make music better than I made in the past… and it was kind of choking me as a songwriter,” he added.

He gave himself a month to figure things out.

” I just went in with the thing of like, ‘hey, this is it. I showed up, I’m here to make music, I’m here to make art, and if it happens in the best way, it does, and if it doesn’t happen, then it doesn’t’… And ironically, when I freed myself from that expectation, I think I started making my favourite art that I’ve ever made in my life,” said Mendes.