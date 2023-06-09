Sheep population in Telangana increased to 1.91 cr due to sheep distribution scheme: Talasani

Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the sheep population in the State had increased to 1.91 crore due to the sheep distribution scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

File Photo

Nalgonda: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Friday that the sheep population in the State had increased to 1.91 crore due to the sheep distribution scheme.

Launching the second phase of Sheep distribution scheme at Nakrekal in the district, Srinivas Yadav said so far, 3.93 lakh sheep units comprising 20 sheep and one ram each were distributed to beneficiaries in the State. The distributed sheep have produced 1.4 lakh lambs, he added.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had increased the subsidy for sheep unit from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh for the second phase of the scheme, he said, adding that the scheme would continue until the last beneficiary was given sheep units.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said Telangana stood in top in fish production in the country surpassing Andhra Pradesh. The initiatives taken up by the Chief Minister have rooted out poverty and hunger from Telangana. Rythu Bandhu helped farmers avoid taking loans from the banks and from money lenders for agriculture expenses.

The State government had accorded top priority to welfare of the people by allocating Rs 65,000 crore to the sector. In all, 46 lakh people were getting welfare pensions in the state, he added.

Also Read Telangana: Second phase of sheep distribution to begin from June 9