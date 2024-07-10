Sheep theft accused alleges police torture in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 08:24 PM

Karimnagar: A man from Ramadugu, Kuthadi Kanakaiah, who was reportedly an accused in a sheep theft case in April, on Wednesday held a press conference, accusing Ramadugu SI Mamidala Surender of torturing him to make him accept the crime.

Stating that he was not involved in the case at all, Kanakaiah said Ramadugu police came to his home at 4 am on June 11 and took him to the police station, forcing him to his involvement in the sheep theft case. However, he refused to agree, following which he was thrashed, he said, adding that later he was taken to Karimnagar and again beaten for two days. He was sent home at 10 pm the next day. On June 25, he was again summoned to the police station, where he was beaten for four hours, he said, alleging that a Sub-Inspector and eight constables thrashed him severely apart from standing on his back and on his hands.

Instead of supporting him, local leaders were mounting pressure on him to compromise with the police. Stating that he was unable to work after the torture, he asked police higher officials to suspend the SI who tortured him. Kanakaiah also sought financial assistance from the government to run his family.