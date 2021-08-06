Shehnaaz Gill’s latest Dabboo Ratnani shoot sets Instagram on fire

Shehnaaz, who is waiting to make an entry into Bollywood, sports a nude bralette and skirt with floral embroidery.

Shehnaaz Gill raised the temperatures on Friday as she shared pics from her recent shoot with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. “If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden,” she captioned the gorgeous snaps.

Shehnaaz, who is waiting to make an entry into Bollywood, sports a nude bralette and skirt with floral embroidery. She was styled by her close friend and stylist Ken Ferns. “Tremendous Styling!! She is looking super hot and the level of sexiness is just (sic),” commented a fan on Ken’s post.

Shehnaaz’s dress is by designer Rocky Star and her jewellery is from The Jewel Gallery. Her entire look exudes floral vibes and fans couldn’t stop expressing love for the reality show contestant. “Looking like a princess,” commented a fan. “You look fabulous,” wrote another fan. The post instantly went viral with over half-a-million likes.

In July, Shehnaaz had shared pics from another photo shoot with the ace photographer. “Love is like the wind. You can’t see it, but you can feel it,” she captioned the pics of her in a black blazer. Looks like Shehnaaz and Dabboo experimented with different looks before finalising one for his calendar.