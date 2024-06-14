SHGs from erstwhile Karimnagar to get training in event management

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 05:42 PM

Karimnagar: Self Help Group women, who have been engaged in different businesses, are going to step into a new business. They are going to enter the much demanded ‘Event Management’ business. The growing demand for event management is visible everywhere with almost every one approaching event managers to conduct marriage and other functions.

To help the women enhance their financial status by encouraging them in more popular businesses, the state government has decided to train them in event management. For this purpose, officials have decided to select three SHG members from each district on pilot basis and give them training in six categories with the experts in the field of event management in Hyderabad.

Training would be given in catering, beautician, printing, sound system, decoration and tent house management. Women would be taught techniques on how to maintain and monitor all the above said things at one place to organize functions successfully.

About 5.47 lakh women have registered their names in 49,448 SHGs in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Earlier, the women were encouraged in different businesses by giving training. Members of a few groups were also given training in hotel management. While many groups are making profits by successfully running their businesses, few groups could not succeed.